REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Humane Animal Partners wants to hit the jackpot during its biggest fundraiser yet in Sussex County.
The "Save 'Em By the Sea: Casino Night" event takes place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16th.
Organizers say the Baywood Greens Ballroom will be full of casino games, like blackjack and roulette. People can dance to Sinatra era music. There will be raffle baskets, a silent auction, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and more.
"All proceeds from the event will go directly back to our organization to help with the transport cost of bringing animals up from the south, of course the medical care that they receive while they're with us, and all the promotion that we do to help them find their forever homes," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley.
They are on sale until Wednesday, November 16th at noon.