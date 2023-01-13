Humane Animal Partners Distribute Homes for Feral Cats

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - This time of year, cats are saying "Brrr" instead of "Meow" as temperatures get colder. However the Humane Animal Partners(HAP) in Rehoboth Beach are distributing free community cat shelters to protect them from the harsh weather.
Bobbi Brenner comes to the HAP each time they get in more community cat houses as she sees the issue grow near her, "I can't stand seeing homeless and hungry... and these homes at least give the warmth and it's like I said a wonderful opportunity to keep one or two of them per container warm."
The cat shelters are made from a storage bin, a hole cut out in the side so they can get in and out, and filled with straw so that when they're outside and get wet, it still stays warm and dry as those temperatures continue to drop.
HAP says the next steps to protecting feral cats are to have them spayed or neutered, "It's important to help get the cat population under control by spaying and neutering as much as we can, not only the animals we have in our homes but the feral community as well."
Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown employs Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) efforts through their Community Cat Program. Those details can be found at bvspca.org/hospital/community-cats.
HAP does recommend calling them ahead of time to make sure they have shelters in stock for taking before driving to the location. For more information on when the homes are available for pickup and how to sponsor a home for a community cat, visit www.humaneanimalpartners.org.