GEORGETOWN, Del. - Margarita Geren lives in Georgetown and owns six dogs - Diva, Bendit, Kisses, Grace, Joy, and Backster - and says owning pets can be challenging, especially with medical bills.
"I would say it's over maybe $500 or more, and that is only when I take them for, like, allergy shots, medications, or nails. Even the nails, now, just to cut their nails, it's $20 apiece. So it's a lot of money," Geren said.
To increase access to animal medical care for people in our area, Humane Animal Partners held a mobile wellness event Wednesday at the First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown.
"Veterinary care is costly, and it's hard to get into facilities, as we all know, and we wanted to come out here and help serve the population that may need a little additional support in getting their animals seen and taken care of for their annual wellness and vaccination boosters," Leigh McKinley, director of Sussex County Humane Animal Partners, said.
For Gina Morgan and her cat, Mr. Beans, is very important to take advantage of the services offered.
"It means a lot because it's just very costly to get this done, and once he gets his shots, I can then get him neutered," Morgan said.
Geren says not everyone can afford this kind of pet care.
"I know a lot of people that they don't take the dogs to the vet because they can't afford to pay a bill. They can't. I mean, just when you're talking about ... $50 or $100, it's just too much, and they just have the pets with no vaccines, no nothing," Geren said.
Humane Animal Partners' next mobile wellness clinic is on Sept. 21 at the Cheer Activity Center in Milton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.