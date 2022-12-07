REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners (HAP) is holding a special holiday pet adoption promotion. All animal adoption fees, including for adult cats, adult dogs, puppies, and kittens, will be half off.
HAP says its experienced adoption counselors will be at all three locations to work one-on-one with adopters in a cozy, welcoming setting to find the best possible match for each person and family. Throughout the promotion, HAP will have complimentary hot chocolate and cookies for visitors courtesy of its volunteers.
HAP's holiday pet adoption promotion runs through Thursday, December 8th through Sunday, December 11th.
Here is what HAP has to say about some of its featured pets at the Rehoboth Beach facility:
VOLKER
Smart, sweet, and spunky…this handsome gentleman is Volker! He is 1 year old lab mix with lots of love to give. He came to us from a high-intake shelter partner in Louisiana when they no longer had space for him. Upon arrival, it was clear this boy had a rough past. He was severely malnourished, with irritated skin and significant weight loss. Our medical team quickly began a treatment plan for him. We placed him into a foster home so that he could receive the extra love and care he needs! Unfortunately, his foster is only temporary and he is in need of a forever home. Volker is great with other dogs and lived with another pup in foster. He has a tendency to chase rabbits and squirrels, so he would likely need a slow introduction to cats or a home without them.
BENTLEY AND OSCAR
These two 1.5 year old handsome boys that were surrendered when their owners were moving. Oscar and Bentley are a bonded pair and would do best in a home together. Oscar is the more timid of the two dogs but quickly warms up with a little time and patience. Once comfortable, they both love to sit on your lap and give kisses.
PADDY
This handsome man is just under 2 year old and weighs roughly 8 lbs. Paddy came to the shelter when he was found running stray in New Castle, DE. It was clear he was a house kitty that may have been abandoned or lost his way. Since nobody came to claim him, he has been available for adoption. Paddy is a super playful kitty that enjoys running around our cat rooms to chase his toys. He also loves head scratches and back rubs, making him the perfect combination of playful and sweet! Paddy enjoys meeting new people and playing with other kitties too.