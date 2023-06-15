GEORGETOWN, Del. - With the purpose of increasing access to animal medical care for low-income owners in Sussex County, Humane Animal Partners held Thursday its first free wellness clinic at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown.
Patrick Carroll, CEO of Humane Animal Partners, said, "We've kind of learned, and we've done some research to show that what we need to do in Sussex County is come out into the community."
Wellness exams, vaccinations, food, and treats were provided.
"To be able to offer them these for free means a lot to them, to us, and we are just so blessed to be able to offer this to the community," said Leigh McKinley, Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director.
Convenience was a big draw for people who brought their pets.
Theresa Zaorski took her two dogs, Mickey and Milo, and said, "I think it's wonderful because it's highly needed. We have dogs that, you know, are not getting vaccinated because people can't afford it, and it's just [a] wonderful thing to have." "I mean, my vet is even 45 minutes away, and I work nights, so for me to schedule to get up early and go there is crazy," Zaorski added.
Humane Animal Partners plans to set up more free wellness clinics in various communities across Sussex County throughout the rest of the year.