REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners (previously Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA, now combined) is hosting their 6th Annual Designer Bag Bingo Event in Rehoboth Beach October 19th.
The event, which is taking place at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, is returning to Sussex County for the first time since 2019, says Humane Animal Partners (HAP).
HAP says the night will be a fun-filled evening of bingo with designer handbag prizes (both leather and vegan), as well as adoptable pets. They say that Bingo aims to bring together local pet enthusiasts and bingo lovers alike to raise awareness and funds for HAP animal rescue, and low cost community resources like spay/neuter, veterinary services, and more.
According to HAP, prizes this year include options by designer brands such as Matt & Nat, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and many more.
HAP says single admission tickets start at $30 and attendees must be at least 18 years old to play. Doors open at 5:45 PM and games begin at 7 PM. Alcohol is not allowed.
Tickets can be purchased at this link or at delawarehumane.org/events/. Animal lovers who can’t attend the event but would like to still support homeless animals in HAP’s care can do so by making a contribution at delawarehumane.org and delspca.org