BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Humane Animal Partners (HAP), a statewide animal welfare organization with adoption centers in Rehoboth Beach, will host a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for Sussex County pet owners on Thursday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goodwill Bridgeville.
The clinic will offer wellness exams and free vaccines, including DHPP, FVRCP, Bordetella and Rabies. Additionally, microchips and general deworming will be provided. HAP says there is no limit to the number of pets served per household, but the clinic operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
All cats must be in a hard plastic or cardboard carrier and dogs must be on a non-retractable leash. If a dog requires muzzling for veterinary care, owners must bring a properly fitted muzzle and place it on their pet before arrival, said HAP.
Another another clinic on Saturday, August 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Seaford Senior High School as part of the Children and Families First Family Leadership Academy and Resource Fair.
HAP said they recognize the financial strain and difficulties many pet owners face in accessing affordable veterinary care, particularly in Sussex County. HAP is working in partnership with the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) and PetSmart Charities® to continue this series of free wellness and vaccination clinics. The August 3 clinic will be the sixth held this year in Sussex County and the ninth since the partnership began in 2023.
"We are thrilled to offer free wellness care to the residents of Sussex County, where there is a critical need," said Patrick Carroll, CEO of HAP. "Through generous funding from PetSmart Charities and fantastic partnerships with other Sussex County organizations, we are helping keep pets healthy, happy, and retained in their homes."
PetSmart Charities has powered this two-year initiative with a $188,000 grant, while DANA has supported the project by conducting research on Sussex County pet owners’ specific needs and how to best deliver programs that increase access to affordable veterinary care.