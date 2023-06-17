REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Humane Animal Partners (HAP), a statewide animal welfare organization is facing a pressing challenge as its shelters are at maximum kennel capacity.
To address this situation and encourage adoptions, HAP is launching a special promotion called the "HAPpy Meal Adoption Promotion" from Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25.
During this promotion, HAP is offering heavily discounted adoption fees of $100 for adult dogs and $40 for adult cats. In addition, adult dog adoptions will include three rounds of heartworm preventatives, and every adoption will come with a complimentary HAP wellness appointment.
Despite some recent dog adoptions in Rehoboth, the shelter still faces spatial constraints statewide, prompting HAP to arrange the transportation of additional dogs from their other locations to Sussex County in the coming days. Cat adoptions are currently on hold in Rehoboth due to the presence of ringworm. The shelter says it has been operating at maximum capacity for several weeks, making the need for finding loving homes for these animals even more urgent.
While the promotion is valid at HAP Wilmington for both cats and dogs, Stanton/Christiana will only be offering cat adoptions, and Rehoboth Beach will focus exclusively on dog adoptions. It's important to note that this promotion cannot be combined with other discounts, foster-to-adopt programs, or holds.
To explore the available cats and dogs and learn more about the adoption process, interested individuals can visit humaneanimalpartners.org. It is recommended that potential adopters complete an adoption questionnaire before visiting to ensure that HAP's adoption coordinators can assist in making the most suitable match between humans and pets.