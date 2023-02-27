REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners Delaware is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to kick off Tour For Life 2023. The shelter says it's the world’s largest cooperative, lifesaving pet adoption event.
From Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 5, adoption fees for all adult dogs ages one through seven are $150. Adoption fees for all adult cats are $50 at all three HAP locations, including Rehoboth Beach.
According to HAP, 2023’s Tour For Life will feature weeklong events throughout March and April in collaboration with shelter and rescue partners in 66 cities and towns across 39 states. HAP says more than 28,000 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens across the country have been adopted into homes as a result of the annual Tour For Life.