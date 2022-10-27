REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners (HAP) says they are hosting their 3rd annual Happy Pawlidays Virtual Silent Auction from Friday, November 5th to Saturday, November 11th.
HAP says the event is held entirely online and is open to the public. They say it will start at 11 a.m. EST on the 5th, and end at 11 p.m. on the 11th.
According to HAP, the auction aims to benefit the homeless and abandoned animals that HAP cares for, as well as support the various community service programs they offer such as low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination, and wellness clinics, free pet food pantries, and more.
The virtual week long silent auction features nearly 100 exciting prize items, says HAP, including round-trip tickets to the Greek Islands and Costa Rica, fine jewelry, designer purses, restaurant gift cards, assorted wine and spirits, pet themed gift baskets, local museum tours and cultural packages, and much more.
The auction can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/HAP2022.
HAP says that winners can pick up their items on Saturday, November 12th at HAP's Wilmington location, but alternate pick-up can be arranged at their HAP Rehoboth Beach location.