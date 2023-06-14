GEORGETOWN, Del. - Free medical care is available for pets in Sussex County on Thursday, June 15.
Humane Animal Partners has held many low-cost clinics before, but a wellness clinic on Thursday is completely free. The organization says this is thanks to its partnership with the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement and a $188,000 grant from PetSmart Charities®.
The organization says it recognizes the financial strain many pet owners and animal caretakers face when it comes to accessible veterinary care.
This first free clinic will provide medical care to pets across Southern Delaware. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown.