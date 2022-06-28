LEWES, Del.- Over 100 artists will be taking over Lewes this Saturday. Saint Peter's Episcopal Church is hosting their annual Art Show. Artists will be offering jewelery, decorations, homegoods, and more.
The church itself will be open for tours and music from their parish organ. All of the proceeds from the art show go back in to the community, supporting local charities and organizations.
"The art show is a wonderful experience, and I would really encourage everyone to come down and be here. It's just wonderful to see the wide varieties of arts that come in here," said Saint Peter's Episcopal Church director Jeffrey Ross.
The event is free, and will take place at Saint Peter's Square at Second St. and Market St. this Saturday from 9-3.