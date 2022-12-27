Hundreds of Proposed Townhouses in the Nassau Area of Lewes

LEWES, Del. - A proposal to build hundreds of townhomes has neighbors of the farm concerned.
"We have more traffic than we need right now. I actually walk Janice road every Wednesday morning and between eight and nine o'clock in the morning with the senior center it does get busy in the morning." said Dennis Schwandtner.
According to the preliminary site plan, the developer plans to build a separate entrance for the development.
This, over sixty acres of farm land, could be home to 316 townhomes right behind those living here in Whispering Pines.
Cheryl Whorton, who lives in Whispering Pines says she is tired of what she calls over development all over Sussex county, "This is not a place to put townhouses. I'm against it, or any other place in Delaware and Sussex County."
While neighbors are worried about traffic and the properties being too close,
the preliminary plan shows the townhouse development having a forested buffer, wetland buffer, and stream buffer.
The proposal is in the very early stages and no decisions could even happen until this proposal goes through both Planning and Zoning and County Council.
Planning and Zoning will be holding a public hearing for this development on January 12th at 3 pm.