WILMINGTON, Del. - Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when the president’s son allegedly lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
The jury was reported to have deliberated for three hours before reaching a verdict in the about week long trial. The three counts Hunter Biden was found guilty on include: false testament (firearms sale), false statement (transaction record) and illegal possession of a firearm.
NBC said two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.
People who were called to testify last week include Hallie Biden, the wife of Hunter Biden's late brother, Beau Biden; Gordon Cleveland, the man who sold Hunter Biden the gun; and Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi Biden. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden did not take the stand.
The trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court and AP reports that prosecutors were seeking to show Hunter Biden was addicted and regularly using drugs during the 11-day period when he bought and owned the gun.
Hunter Biden’s defense team sought to show he didn't consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form and said he was trying to turn his life around at the time said AP.
The sentencing date for these charges has not been set yet by Judge Noreika, but is reported by NBC to come at a later date.