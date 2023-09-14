Hurricane Lee is causing severe rip currents along the coast

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Due to Hurricane Lee, severe rip current warnings are in effect for the next few days. In Rehoboth Beach, red rip current warning flags can be seen placed along the beach.
Jeff Giles, captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, told CoastTV lifeguards are on high alert
"It's actually a lot worse than it looks right now. A lot of the guards went out into the water and its actually very dangerous," explained Giles.
Since it is after Labor Day, there are fewer lifeguards on duty. The lifeguards who are on duty, though, are not allowing people to go in the water above their knees. Many people could be seen walking the boardwalk and relaxing in the sun, which are better activities to do at the beach when conditions are so dangerous.
Ace Howard, who lives and works in Rehoboth Beach, is worried about the severe rip current warnings.
"I'm concerned for people who aren't as aware of how dangerous rip currents are." Howard continued, "they're not prepared for what could happen if they get stuck in a rip current."
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning people who are considering going for a swim that the storms could delay their response times. Waves this weekend are expected to increase 10-12 feet, which makes it more difficult for Coast Guard boats to travel quickly off shore.