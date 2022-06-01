June 1st marks the beginning of hurricane season began and 2022 is already off to a busy start. Hurricane Agatha already made landfall on May 30th along Mexico’s Pacific coast and has moved on to the Atlantic Gulf as a tropical disturbance. If this strengthens back into a tropical storm, it will take on the name “Alex”.
Hurricane season spans from now until November 30th and peaks in mid-September.
Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are calling for an above-normal season, potentially making 2022 the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.
NOAA’s predictions consist of 14 to 21 named systems and of those, six to ten could become hurricanes, with three to six possibly reaching Category 3 strength or higher.
No matter what the predictions are like, Deputy Director of DEMA, Paige Fitzgerald, says, “I do just want to caution that it only takes one storm. Even if we only have one powerful storm this year, that’s enough to cause long-lasting impacts.”
A significant factor in this prediction is the ongoing La Niña, which produces warmer sea surface temperatures for the Atlantic-- warm sea surface temperatures is a key ingredient in tropical storm formation.
The Delmarva Peninsula is susceptible to the effects of tropical systems such as flooding and damaging winds but Delaware has never had a direct hit from a hurricane.
Last year, the coast was battered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida which produced an EF-0 tornado in Hurlock, MD.
One of the many ways to prepare for a hurricane is to build an emergency kit. Billy Birch, Director of Emergency Services for Worcester County stresses that “You want to be resilient. You want to make sure you have enough things on hand to take care of yourself because it may be a couple of days or so before we can get in to help everyone.”
This year’s hurricane name list begins with Alex and ends with Walter but if this list proves to be too small, a second name list is lined up for 2022.
