Hypodermic needle found near sidewalk on the outside of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A hypodermic needle was found near the McDonalds on Route 113.
Georgetown Police say the occurrence is not an anomaly.
"It's no different than, let's say, somebody going to a fast food restaurant, finishing it and tossing it out the window," said Georgetown Police Chief Ralph Holm. "That's literally what the person who has used the needle is doing. Or it could have fallen out of their pocket on accident after they've shot up.. and maybe they're not in full control of their capacities."
The needle has gotten some stir online, with some on Nextdoor saying they don't feel safe in the area.
Holm said that the Georgetown Police is able to get people who are struggling with addiction counseling.
Angie Ficco at Sussex County Comprehensive Treatment Center in Georgetown says it's a sign of a much bigger issue.
"We're seeing quite a bit of overdeaths. We're actually up from last year, I think really what's important for the public to understand that addiction is a medical disease and it really needs medical intervention for people to have a good path to recovery."
Ficco continued to say that if you see a needle, the last thing you should do is touch it, as it can spread blood born diseases. Holm said the police are always willing to pick up any discarded needles, and the best number to call is 911.
For more resources people can reach out to if they are struggling with addiction, see below:
Substance Abuse And Mental Health Services Administration hotline: 1-800-662-4357