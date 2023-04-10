'I feel like we've been lost in the shuffle.' Tornado Victims Weary of State Support

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Some people are feeling neglected by state agencies as they continue dealing with hardships caused by the tornado.
Anna Ortiz has been living with family since the tornado destroyed her home in Greenwood.
Ortiz said she has felt left in the dark, with little support from the state and insurance companies to help. While she has short-term housing from family members, she said long-term housing hasn't been easy to find.
"I feel like we've been kind of lost in the shuffle," she said.
Ortiz said the only time she has been contacted by the state was one day after the tornado struck.
"When we were doing cleanup, volunteers from the state [came] to take our information and after that we haven't heard from anyone," she said.
On Friday, Delaware Emergency Management announced partnerships for ongoing relief. It is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Office of Preparedness, Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD), and United Way of Delaware to provide ongoing services for vegetative and structural debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health counseling. Support agencies are also coordinating with local housing partners to assist with minor repairs for low-income households.
People directly affected by the disaster were directed to contact Delaware 211, an emergency resource center powered by United Way of Delaware. When Ortiz called, she said no help was offered in the immediate.
In a response to WRDE, DEMA expressed their commitment to addressing housing.
"The highest priority right now are those individuals who don’t have a home, and they will be managed on a case-by-case basis and followed extensively by DHSS and DEMA to ensure that unmet needs are addressed, which could change over time. This part of disaster recovery is a long-term process that can last anywhere from 12 up to 18 months."
Ortiz said she was informed that a representative from DEMA would reach out to her when more information was made available for her situation, but she said she is not hopeful given the previous response.
In a statement, DEMA said it is currently working with a Milford-area housing agency to provide assistance (up to $10,000 in grants) for minor repairs and other help for households who qualify based on family size and the state’s median income. In addition, DEMA is working with Department of Agriculture to set up a landfill site on one of their properties in Kent County for debris cleanup.
DEMA said its disaster response is designed to be “community-driven and state-supported.” Organization like the Good Ole Boy Foundation, DE VOAD and the United Way, have been coordinating additional responses.