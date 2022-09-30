Ian Brings Flooding To Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Ian has brought flooding to Sussex County.
Oak Orchard has already seen roads submerged by Ian's arrival, and more problems are expected to come as the weekend brings more rain and high winds.
Locals who live on the water like Angie Richardson say that there have been problems with flooding in the past, and that large storms make her worry.
"It's a little bit nerve racking," she said. "We're just trying to make sure everything is buttoned down, and everything is off the floor just in case we do get flooding."
Tidal bodies of water like Love Creek in Lewes are known to flood areas nearby. Olivia Allread lives right by the creek, and always worries when a storm comes.
"When a storm comes through, I'm always worried about the surges or the wind pushing the water up the hill," she said.
Ian is expected to make its heaviest impact this weekend, and bring up to six inches of rain and high winds. Be sure to follow WRDE's meteorologists for the latest updates as Ian comes through the area, and be sure to download the WRDE Weather App.