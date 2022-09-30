Ian Brings Flooding To Sussex County

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex County. In New Jersey, Inland Cape May County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate tidal flooding can lead to widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flooding may continue into Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... During coastal flooding, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/01 AM 6.2 1.5 2.3 Minor 01/01 PM 6.7 2.0 1.7 Minor 02/02 AM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None 02/02 PM 6.9 2.2 2.0 Minor 03/03 AM 6.7 2.0 3.1 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/12 AM 4.9 0.9 1.2 None 01/01 PM 5.7 1.7 1.0 Minor 02/01 AM 4.6 0.6 1.1 None 02/02 PM 6.0 2.0 1.5 Minor 03/02 AM 5.6 1.6 2.3 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/12 AM 5.9 0.8 1.7 None 01/01 PM 6.8 1.7 1.4 Minor 02/01 AM 5.2 0.1 1.2 None 02/02 PM 6.9 1.8 1.6 Minor 03/02 AM 6.3 1.2 2.5 Minor &&