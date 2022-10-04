Ian Continues To Bring Inland Flooding

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Nor'Ian continues to bring flooding to inland areas.
Areas like Long Neck, Oak Orchard and Love Creek all experienced flooding throughout the afternoon.
Mack Pugh, who lives by canals in Long Neck, says that flooding has become extremely common around his home during big storms.
"I've seen the canal meet with the other canal," he said. "It comes right across the street."
Ian is slowly but surely making its way out of our area.