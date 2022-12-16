Ideas For Parking Changes Proposed In Milton

MILTON, Del.- Ideas to improve the parking situation in Milton have been proposed to town council.
Ideas for change vary to small changes like adding more signs, to big changes like parking meters.
Councilwoman Lee Revis-Plank is the chair of the parking Ad-Hoc Committee, and says improvements to the parking in Milton's downtown is important for businesses, visitors and locals alike.
"I don't think this is a short-term solution.," she said. "I think we need to work at this over a period of time, and over time it will improve."
With Union Street's municipal lot being closed for renovation, parking has been on the minds of a lot of locals lately.
The municipal lot is scheduled to be completed by March of 2023.