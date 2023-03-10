VIENNA, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the identity of the trooper shot during a traffic stop Monday night as Sergeant Brooks Phillips, an 18-year veteran of the Maryland State Police.
Phillips received medical treatment at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and has since been released from the hospital. Maryland State Police say he is currently on administrative leave.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Monday night when Phillips attempted to conduct a traffic stop after witnessing a car traveling at over 100 mph on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, according to police. After approaching the passenger window, the driver shot Phillips multiple times and drove away.
The driver, 23-year-old Keiford Lee Copper, was found shortly after the shooting alone in the vehicle. He attempted to flee from police a second time. Police say his car hit a curb, two other cars, and came to rest after hitting a tree. Copper was found slumped at the wheel with what police say was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two additional passengers that police believe got out of the vehicle after the initial traffic stop and shooting were taken into custody later Monday night after they were seen on video surveillance footage at a residence about five miles away.
This is an ongoing investigation with the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.