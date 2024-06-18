OCEAN CITY, Md.- In a swift move to enforce stricter regulations, the Ocean City Town Council has passed an ordinance altering the penalties for boardwalk display violations. The council expedited the process by classifying the ordinance as an emergency measure, thus bypassing the requirement for a second reading. This immediate implementation aims to address ongoing concerns about compliance among boardwalk shops, which are already subject to a detailed set of regulations established by the council.
According to the Town Council, the penalty for a first-time violation has been significantly increased under the new ordinance. Previously, a first-time violation would garner a verbal warning. Now, businesses could receive a $500 fine. However, the town says that there is a provision allowing officers to exercise discretion and issue a written warning instead. There are mixed views coming from Ocean City locals. Some believe stricter penalties are needed while others believe a warning should be issued first. A list of the new penalties under the ordinance can be found here.