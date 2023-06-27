LEWES, Del. - Birthright citizenship is the policy under which children of undocumented immigrants who are born in the U.S. automatically become U.S. citizens.
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vowed to end it if they are elected in 2024.
For Carmela Morales, who arrived in the U.S. from Guatemala in 1992, and had four out of her five daughters here, the idea of the citizenship going away is unreasonable.
"For me, that idea is not right because it is not fair more than anything because they were born in this country, and by law, they have more than anything else, social security," Morales added.
Morales says a potential disappearance of birthright citizenship would change kids' lives for the worse.
"Well, more than anything, their futures because here there are many opportunities for them to get ahead, study and pursue a career," Morales said.
Some may have the desire to move on.
"But if they don't have citizenship, not because they cover them up and turn them off," Morales said.