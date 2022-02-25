DELAWARE/MARYLAND- As conflict unfolds overseas, many people on Delmarva are watching anxiously. Many seasonal workers in this area, especially Ocean City, are Ukrainian.
"They just want to be free and educated. And now they're in basements and bunkers. Why?" says Oksana Farber, a Ukrainian-American living in Ocean View.
Her parents were born in Ukraine, and were rescued by American troops from Nazi slave labor camps in Germany. Her family's pride for both the us and Ukraine runs deep.
"They loved it here. But they missed Ukraine. It's a beautiful, beautiful country. We have a very honorable and distinct history," said Farber.
The Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Whaleyville has many members concerned just like Farber. Church treasurer Walter Stepowyj's parents emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine.
"My father was a huge patriot. He was friends with the Prime Minister. Fortunately he did get to see an independent Ukraine in 91 but today, probably rolling in his grave right now," said Stepowyj.
"It's not just Ukrainians. The whole free world should be praying.... If an independent country can just fall and be invaded and be powerless, everyone should be worried," said Stepowyj.