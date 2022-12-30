LAUREL, Del. - The Town of Laurel General Municipal Election will be held on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.
The Town said the Office of Mayor, Ward 1 and 4 Council Seats, and an At-Large Council Seat would be decided during the election. According to the Town, the filing deadline for candidates interested in running is February 16th, 2023.
Town Officials said candidates may file at the town office in the municipal building on 201 Mechanic Street during regular business hours from Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They said the last day to register to vote is February 25th, 2023.