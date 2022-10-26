Improving Access to Books Across the State

DELAWARE- Access to more books from across the state will soon be available from home. The Delaware Library Consortium announced that one million dollars will go towards adding school libraries to the statewide catalog.
The Lewes Public Library is just one of the many public libraries across the state that will combine with school libraries to improve access to books throughout the state.
Here, Belinda Harvey said she was concerned her granddaughter Caroline would fall behind in school this year when the pandemic limited their access to learning materials, "-we read all the time with her but still I felt like we weren't giving her everything." - "-had we had that back during covid, it would've been so helpful."
But help may be on the way. The statewide catalog is an online resource to access books no matter where you are in the state.
According to Jennifer Noonan at the Lewes Public Library,
adding the school's libraries to this catalog will provide equal access for students in the area and provide them with the tools they need for the future as well.
"Kids who have a robust library experience at school then have the tools available to them to reach out for the resources and the information that they need once they get out of school. So this is going to impact kids not only while their in school, but really for the rest of their lives." said Noonan.
The Department of Education hopes this will amend the decline test scores took due to the pandemic.
Noonan says the benefits to this merge are endless.
"Including school libraries in the library consortium that the public libraries are included in just creates a larger pot of resources. It includes more books, more opportunity for kids to find the things that ****they love, and to become readers." said Noonan.
The process of getting all of the school's libraries onto the catalog will take about three years.