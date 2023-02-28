GEORGETOWN, Del. - At Kimmey and Pepper Streets, you see potholes and lots of damaged roads.
WRDE was able to drive by and see what people need to experience every day.
"It's a little bit rough on our vehicles," Kieron Goode, Community Navigator at Springboard Pallet Village, said. "You get to hit a lot of bumps, a lot of potholes, and you have to drive through literally at about two miles an hour, you know, and it puts a lot of wear and tear in your vehicles, and it's a lot of destruction sound," he added.
That will change soon as the Georgetown Town Council approved Monday night the use of Municipal Street Aid Dollars totaling about $68,200.
"To get this roadway, which is Kimmey Street extended and Pepper Street extended, to be surveyed, designed. We have water lines we want to replace and then design, so we can put it out to bid to get the permanent roadway put in," Gene Dvornick, Georgetown Town Manager, said.
This improvement is much anticipated by people like Francyne Morton, a resident at the Springboard Pallet Village.
"I think it's absolutely wonderful," Morton said. "I mean, their efforts are just unreal and what they have done, and are doing, I think it's great. I really do," she added.
Dvornick's goal is to seek Community Reinvestment Funding and other funds from the General Assembly to help get this roadway done.
The town says the project will take approximately three months to complete.