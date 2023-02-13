DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Correction announced on Monday that it has expanded in-person visitation to two adults and two children per inmate visit, effective immediately.
The DOC says this eliminates COVID-19 pandemic in-person visitation requirements that were last loosened in Septmeber 2022 to one adult and one child visitor per inmate during scheduled visits.
Click here for visitation guidelines and scheduling information.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Department of Correction has acted responsibly during times of increased transmission to reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, including through temporary restrictions on in-person visitation when necessary,” says Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. ”I am pleased that we are able to fully eliminate those restrictions and welcome up to two adult and two child visitors to our facilities to strengthen bonds with family and community supports. The DOC will continue to employ our comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation measures to protect our facilities, staff, and the individuals in our custody”
The Department says its COVID-19 mitigation protocols include testing and quarantine of new arrivals to DOC facilities, testing and quarantine of inmates who exhibit symptoms of illness and inmates who have had sustained contact with COVID-positive individuals, ongoing cleaning and air purification of DOC facilities, COVID-19 education and daily access to COVID vaccination and booster shots.
DOC COVID-19 inmate testing and vaccination highlights:
- The DOC continues to aggressively employ inmate COVID-19 testing and more than 43,000 inmate tests have been administered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- DOC's inmate COVID-19 vaccinations began in January, 2021. 53% of current inmates in DOC custody have received at least partial COVID-19 vaccination, 81% of inmates over age 65 are fully vaccinated, and more than 1,400 current inmates who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster have received a booster shot. Meanwhile, more than 3,200 inmates have been released to the community after receiving COVID-19 vaccination while in DOC custody.
The department says the number of COVID-19 cases across Delaware’s correction system has remained at a very low level for months. As of February 13, 2023 six inmates across DOC facilities statewide have known active cases of COVID-19, all of whom currently exhibit no symptoms of illness.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the DOC completed a multi-year technology project to expand video visitation to all Level V prison facilities. According to the department, over the past twelve months, incarcerated individuals have placed more than 3.8 million phone calls and participated in more than 450,000 video visits with members of the community.