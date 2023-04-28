Inclement Weather in Sussex County to Start the Weekend

GEORGETOWN, Del. - There has been a lot of inclement weather around Sussex County in that last few weeks, today was no different.
Some outside events have been cancelled because of the rain but for the Bug and Bud Festival, the show must go on. The Executive Director of Downtown Milford, Janne Collins the organization who spear heads the festival said, "We will still have the festival, it's a rain or shine festival unless the police call and tell us it's too dangerous because of the weather," Collins said.
The State Fire Marshall Department said that the rain is good because it keeps the ground moist and it helps with them having to avoid calling statewide burn bans.
But for some like Jeffery Howell this rain is an inconvenience.
"It sucks but there's nothing you can do about it because this is God's will, its apart of life," Howell said.
One Georgetown local John Collins said the rain isn't just nasty to look at but it hurts his pockets.
"When it rains we can't do no mulching at my job and we cant get a paycheck because we don't work when it rains," Collins said.