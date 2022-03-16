DOVER, Del. - Officials are cracking down on speeding in the First State as the number of people dying in accidents has shot up. On Wednesday, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) joined law enforcement and community partners to launch a speed awareness campaign. The campaign aims to educate people on the importance of following posted speed limits.
OHS says 33 people have died in car accidents this year. Compared to this time last year, there were 16 deaths. That is an increase of more than 100 percent. We are only 75 days into 2022 and the office says we are currently averaging one death every two days on Delaware roads.
2021 was the deadliest year in Delaware in the last 15 years. 139 people were killed on the road.
"Every life that is lost on our roads is a tragedy and it's unavoidable and it's unacceptable," said Kim Chesser, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
OHS says this year, teens aged 19 and younger account for 30 percent of deaths on Delaware roads, which is an alarming number.
Officials say the trends we are seeing now are extremely concerning, which is why the speed awareness campaign was launched.
"We developed a highway safety plan that identifies key safety needs and directs funding to projects that reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries," said Chesser.
26 percent of Delaware's deadly car crashes were in Sussex County.
"I would say what we've seen in 2021 and the early part of 2022, is speed and more prevalent unbuckled drivers than I have seen in recent years. …When you see law enforcement take enforcement action, that is motivation to change driver behavior to save lives," said Colonel Melissa Zebley, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police.
If you encounter a reckless driver OHS says to do the following: move over, give yourself plenty of space, be aware, avoid engaging, and/or call the police.
The state's highway safety plan is updated every five years.
"We look at the design of the roadways, we look at ways to slow people down, we look at ways to keep people from going off the roads, it's those high tension cable barriers, rumble strips all those things," said Nicole Majeski, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Especially with St. Patrick's day around the corner, it's even more important to stay vigilant and drive carefully.
From March 19th to 27th, police will have additional patrols on the road to slow down drivers. Police will also be out in force this holiday weekend.