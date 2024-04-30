SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - State agencies and health professionals are on high alert following an increase in unusual overdoses in the past week. Delaware State Police say at least one person has died and several medical emergencies have been recorded in the past five days. According to a Beebe Healthcare employee communication obtained by CoastTV, there have been more than 50 overdose patients in Sussex County since April 26.
Police say many affected individuals have exhibited symptoms resistant to Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Some patients have required intubation and experienced uncontrollable seizures despite receiving anti-seizure medication.
The Beebe communication states that patients are appearing to have used an unknown substance or substances and have required higher doses of Narcan and other medications for overdose reversals. The time for the drug or drugs in question to clear a patient's system have taken longer than usual and several patients have required intubation and ICU admission at Beebe.
In response to this sharp increase in atypical overdose patients in recent days, Beebe employees received a message around 11 a.m. Tuesday that stated the hospital was activating a level two incident command system and notified specific individual employees required to help. The level two alert was lowered back to standby status Tuesday evening.
Beebe's employee communication statement also addressed concerns regarding first responder and police officer exposure when responding to patients within the community. The hospital recommended employees wear gloves in the chance illicit drugs could be present or, in higher risk scenarios when drugs are visible or patients appear to have an altered state of consciousness, two pairs of gloves as well as gowns, masks and face or eye protection.
In response to the recent surge in suspected drug overdoses, Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services are urging a heightened awareness throughout the state, particularly in Sussex County.
Police say repeat doses of Narcan may be necessary in incidents involving seizures to restore normal breathing. Those caring for someone who may have overdosed are advised to be extremely cautious with powdered substances, as they may increase the risk of ingestion or transmission.
Though testing is still ongoing to determine exactly what kind of drugs are involved, police say preliminary investigations show the substances involved so far were packaged in small, white wax paper bags typically associated with heroin.
This sudden spike in overdoses comes less than a month after the Delaware Division of Forensic Science released data that shows the number of overdose deaths in Delaware has decreased for the first time in 10 years. There were 527 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2023, according to the data. Though statewide deaths decreased, Sussex County saw an increase in overdose-related deaths in the last quarter of 2022.
Police and the Department of Health and Social Services are urging the public to not consume unknown substances. Those struggling with substance abuse are encouraged to seek assistance from medical professionals or addiction support services.
The department offers several support programs including Narcan training and access, treatment provider connections, Bridge Clinics for treatment services and resources with in-person assessments and the Delaware Hope Line at 833-946-7333 for 24/7 access to resources, support and crisis assistance. For medical emergencies, call or text 911.