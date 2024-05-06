OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City can expect an increase in police presence next week. From Tuesday, May 14 to Sunday, May 19, Ocean City will be designated as a Special Event Zone due to the Cruisin' Ocean City event.
The event is expected to bring out thousands of car enthusiasts, and is one of the largest car shows on the east coast. The Special Event Zone means an area on or alongside a highway that is marked by appropriate warning signs or other traffic control devices designating that a special event is in progress, and typically deals with motor vehicle events. A motor event can be authorized in partnership with the Town of Ocean City or can be unauthorized.
This zone will reduce the speed limit in the area to 30 miles per hour and increase the fines for any violations. Violators may also face possible arrest. Ocean City Police Department says allied agencies including Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff's office will assist them in ensuring everyone's safety and enforcing traffic laws throughout the week long event.
High traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns should be expected throughout the weekend. OCPD urges all spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and avoid encouraging drivers to spin their wheels or perform "burn-outs." Spectators who incite drivers may face penalties and officers will enforce the violations with the driver.
In the past, car shows have caused concern for many people, which led to Chief Buzzuro of the Ocean City Police Department and Mayor Rick Meehan to make Youtube videos to address the community's concerns in 2021 and sparked the Special Event Zone. "We are concerned as well, in the past this unofficial event has wreaked havoc on our community. Laws were broken and local residents and businesses were disrespected," said Mayor Maheen. Chief Buzzuro advised residents to call the police if they see anything illegal happening.
You can find more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones here.