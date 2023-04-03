MARYLAND - Spring wildfire season has begun and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges people to prepare and help prevent them. Wildfire occurrence is highest in the spring and fall when forest fuels are the driest and weather conditions are warm, dry, and windy, and therefore most conducive for the spread of fire.
The leading unintentional cause of wildfires in Maryland is the burning of debris or any other kind of outdoor burning, which on a ten-year average accounts for 34 percent of the fires to which the Maryland Forest Service responds. According to the service, it responds to an average of 122 wildland fires each year that burn through over 1,000 acres of forest, brush, and grasses.
Maryland's local volunteer fire companies are trained through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program with the Department of Natural Resources, which also has recommendations for the average person.
Outdoor burning should only be done on low fire days, according to the department. State regulations apply to activities in or within 200 feet of woodland or burning next to or within an area where flammable materials are kept.
Open air burning is only allowed if there is a fire break free of flammable materials at least 10 feet wide around the material to be burned. Adequate personnel and equipment must be present to prevent the fire from escaping and at least one person has to remain at the fire's location until it is completely out. Burning can occur between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight unless the ground is covered with snow.
Instead of burning outdoor debris, the forest service recommends using it for composting or mulching yard waste, leaves, and brush. Larger brush or trees can be used for firewood.
County and municipal health departments can provide more information on local regulations and permit requirements for burning. Additional information can be found on the Department of Natural Resources website.