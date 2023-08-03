Indian River Bay dealing with sewage spill

INDIAN RIVER BAY, Del.- DNREC has announced the halting of recreational harvesting of clams and mollusks in the Indian River Bay due to a sewage spill for the next 21 days.
The agency says the spill originated from a sewage pump in Millsboro.
The pump is located right by Iron Branch, which feeds into Indian River. The agency says there should be no harvesting of clams and mollusks due to concerns for contamination. However, other animals like crabs and finfish are not on that list.
The Town of Millsboro said in a release today that it is currently working to fix the problem, and to identify what caused the system's failure.
Bob Collins with the Center for the Inland Bays says it could cause some concerns for the health of people that eat raw seafood.
"Nobody ever wants to see a leak of sewage into the water," he said. "In this situation, there is a possible immediate risk to shellfish consumers, people that eat raw seafood."
Beachgoers like Chris Johnson says it is simply gross.
"it's so well used for sailing, fishing, crabbing," he said. "I hope they can clean it up."
According to DNREC, there is no more sewage spilling into the water. The agency is asking people to avoid contact with the water as the restrictions stay in place.