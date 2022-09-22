Indian River Boe President Under Investigation After Harsh Words Exchanged

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Three football coaches from Hodgson Vocational Technical High School are angry after they felt disrespected by the president of the Indian River School District Board of Education.
The three Hodgson assistant football coaches Darrell Lockhart, Jason Bassette and Kyle Taylor, were sitting above the press box. They erupted in cheers after a play from their team.
That is when they said president of the Indian River School District Board of Education Rodney Layfield started yelling at them.
"Coaches, stop cheering! You are guests up there, show some class," Layfield said.
The cheers from the crowd changed to curse words when the three assistant football coaches started to yell back.
Layfield did not respond to several requests for an interview, but two of the three coaches spoke to WRDE over zoom.
Darrell Lockhart pointed out that they were sitting above the press box and were totally within their rights to cheer.
"We have a right to cheer. I actually have a son that plays on the team and also my nephew is the one who made the interception that we were cheering about," he said.
Lockhart says he felt disrespected by Layfield. That is why he said he was compelled to curse at him.
"It was him just coming at us and the whole 'you aren't from around here boy'," he said.
The Indian River School District said in a press release that they did not condone Rodney Layfield's behavior.