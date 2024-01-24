DAGSBORO Del - The deadline for early table registration at the 2024 Job Fair at Indian River High School is today January 24, 2024. The fee is $25. A late registration period will be available (pending space) from January 25th - February 7th for $50.
According to organizers with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the purpose of the Job Fair is to connect the business community to an available workforce in both the school and surrounding community.
There is also job-shadowing program that hopes to provide students the opportunity to gain more knowledge/experience in their field of interest.
- Students must maintain a “B” average.
- Student attendance must be in good standing.
- Student must not have any referrals or suspensions.
- Student may be excused from school two days per marking period to shadow a professional in the community.
The job fair is scheduled for Feb. 21 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.