BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Shanyla Gaines, an Indian River High School student, was the bugler for Middlesex Beach's Taps Across America Event that took place on Memorial Day.
Taps Across America is a nationwide event that honors those who have died in military service to the United States by pausing for exactly one minute at 3 p.m. every Memorial Day. It began in May 2000, and was put in to law by the United States Congress in December 2000.
Middlesex Beach event organizer Ann Raskauskas says she was put in touch with Gaines after Raskauskas reached out to Indian River High School with the hope of a student bugling the event. She says Gaines volunteered immediately, and has already offered to play again at the event next Memorial Day.
Raskauskas says that the event had a good turnout despite the less-than-ideal weather that the area experienced Monday.