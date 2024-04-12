INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- At a public meeting held Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers outlined a comprehensive plan to repair the deteriorating infrastructure at the popular inlet area. The $5.3 million project is set to revitalize the North Bulkhead and address severe erosion along the beach.
Steve Rochette, a spokesman for the Army Corps, emphasized the complexity and necessary disruptions of the upcoming project.
"Certainly the bulkhead area has already failed and that sidewalk is undermined and would continue to grow if we didn't do anything," says Rochette. "So it's important to get that repaired and to set that up as well."
The meeting revealed that the critical repair work on the North Bulkhead will commence on May 6th. The project is not only aimed at the bulkhead but also includes significant erosion control measures across the inlet and at the South Jetty, which will take place in September. The total repair and restoration efforts are expected to span approximately a year.
Local users of the inlet area, many of whom rely on the spot for fishing and surfing, have welcomed the news.
“That inlet up there on the beach is $1,000,000--millions of dollars worth of economic value--to Delaware," says Steve Myers with the Surfrider Foundation." "It serves the locals. It serves the people that use Seashore Park, and also people come in for summer vacations. So it's very important."
However, the project will not be without its temporary drawbacks. Approximately 50 parking spaces at the inlet will be out of use during the construction period, which has raised concerns among regular visitors. The Army Corps has expressed gratitude for the public’s patience as they embark on this critical infrastructure endeavor.
"People are really passionate and interested in the Indian River and they use it for fishing, surfing and they swim on the beach. They walk there, and so we know that," Rochette tells CoastTV. "There's a lot of passion and interest in sort of repairing the jetty, the bulkhead. And so we're here to sort of listen to those concerns and comments, answer questions about our upcoming contract and coordinate with other agencies as well."
