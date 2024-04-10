DEWEY BEACH, Del. - On Friday, April 12, the Army Corps of Engineers’ will be hosting a public meeting on the upcoming repairs and construction that will be taking place at the Indian River Inlet. The meeting on Friday will take place from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach.
The project that will be taking place at the Indian River Inlet will involve repairs of the bulkhead along the north jetty of the Indian River Inlet. The bulkhead has been closed off and damaged for several years. There will also be sand tightening done along the south jetty of the inlet to prevent migration of sand into the inlet.
During construction, there will be impacts on the vehicle/pedestrian/camper trailer access to the inlet areas at Delaware Seashore State Park. The United States Army Corps of Engineers’ is working with DNREC to limit the impacts.
The hope is for the construction to begin at the inlet later this spring with the work being completed by April 2025.
If you plan on attending the public meeting, complimentary parking is available on Van Dyke or Dickinson Street. You will enter the meeting through the front lobby of Hyatt Place.