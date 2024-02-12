INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is moving forward with crucial repairs to the Indian River Inlet.
The Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract worth $5.3 million to Agate Construction Co., Inc. of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The contract aims to address significant issues, including the repair of a failed section of bulkhead/revetment along the interior north shoreline of the Indian River Inlet. This deterioration, attributed to swift tidal currents within the inlet, has undermined the stability of the shoreline and landward infrastructure.
Additionally, the contract involves sand-tightening a 215-foot section of the south jetty. This critical step will entail the installation of steel sheet piling to mitigate the migration of sand into the inlet. Agate Construction Co. anticipates mobilizing equipment to the site in April 2024, with work slated to commence in the spring of the same year.
Coordination efforts between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and the contractor are underway to address various logistical considerations. This includes vehicular, pedestrian, and trailer access to the inlet area at Delaware Seashore State Park, as well as staging areas and other site-related issues. DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation park operations will be impacted for the duration of the project.
To keep the public informed and engaged, a virtual public meeting is scheduled to take place on February 15 at 11:00 a.m. This meeting will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to learn more about the project and its implications.