SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A jetty in the Indian River Inlet is slated for repairs and stabilization in spring 2024.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District says tidal currents have undermined the slope of the “stabilized” shoreline and landward infrastructure.
The agency says a 5.3 million dollar project will fix a portion of bulkhead and better secure a portion of the south jetty.
Meanwhile, a steel sheet piling will be installed at the jetty to reduce the amount of sand migrating into the inlet.
The Army Corps is coordinating with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the contractor on public access, staging areas, and other site-related issues. The agencies say DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Park operations will be affected during this project.
A virtual public meeting will be held on February 15 at 11:00 a.m.
The contractor Agate Construction Co. anticipates mobilizing equipment to the site in April 2024.