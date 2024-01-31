SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to fill two vacant seats in District 1. According to a recent update from the Department of Elections, those elected to these seats will fill the balance of the unexpired original terms, which run through June 30, 2024.
The seats were vacated by Vice President James Fritz and member Madeline Moses. According to the district, they are moving out of District 1 and therefore must resign.
The Indian River School Board is made up of 10 members representing five election districts within the greater school district. Member terms typically last four years.
To qualify, a candidate must be a citizen of the U.S. and Delaware, reside within the school district and the nominating district, be at least 18 at the time of the election, never have been convicted of embezzlement and not be a paid employee of the district, subject to board rules and regulations.
Interested candidates should submit a filing form and letter of interest before 4 p.m. on Feb. 16. Forms and additional information are available at irsd.net.