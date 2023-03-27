SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District's five year strategic plan was unanimously accepted at tonight's board meeting.
The plan outlines goals and action steps for schools of the district to improve the educational experience for students, staff, parents, and the community involved.
One parent we spoke with who wants to remain anonymous told us she's concerned that materials like textbooks are outdated.
Meanwhile, parent James Hitchens is happy with his families experience.
"My kids are pretty happy in the district and it's one of the reasons we moved in this area eight, nine, ten years ago so...we really like it," says Hitchens.
The four main pillars outlined in the plan are deeper learning, relationship-centered schools, operational excellence, and impact focused service.