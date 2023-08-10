SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has announced open house dates for the 2023-2024 school year.
New Student Orientation for Indian River High School will be held on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
The following schools will have open house on Aug. 29.
- Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5:00 p.m.
- East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- John M. Clayton Elementary School, Kindergarten and New Students, 5:00-5:30 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grade 1, 5:30 p.m.
- John M. Clayton Elementary School, Grades 1-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:00 p.m.
- East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, All Grades, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 2 and 4, 6:30 p.m.
The following schools will have open house on Aug. 30.
- Sussex Central High School, 5:00 p.m.
- Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades K-4, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- East Millsboro Elementary School, Kindergarten, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades K-1, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Howard T. Ennis School, Grades K-8, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Long Neck Elementary School, Grades K-2, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Kindergarten, 5:30 p.m.
- Georgetown Middle School, Grade 6, 6:00 p.m.
- Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades 5-8, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- Howard T. Ennis School, Grades 9-STEP, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 2-5, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- Indian River High School, 6:30 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 3 and 5, 6:30 p.m.
The following schools will have open house on Aug. 31.
- Georgetown Middle School, Grade 7, 5:00 p.m.
- Millsboro Middle School, Grade 6, 5:00 p.m.
- Selbyville Middle School, Grades 7-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Georgetown Middle School, Grade 8, 6:30 p.m.
- Millsboro Middle School, Grades 7-8, 6:30 p.m.
- Selbyville Middle School, Grade 6, 7:00-8:00 p.m.
On Sept. 7, the IRSD Early Learning Center's open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. The Howard T. Ennis School's Preschool open house is also on Sept. 7 from 5:00-6:00 p.m.
The district says the school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for students in Kindergarten, 6th and 9th grade and at the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Preschool programs, including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, Sept. 11.