Indian River School District BOE Does Not Pass Motion Of No Confidence On Board President

GEORGETOWN, Del.- It was an exchange of words between assistant football coaches from Hodgson and Indian River board of of education president Rodney Layfield during last months game at Sussex Central that ignited a controversy.
It prompted a meeting of the board on Wednesday night to discuss potential action.
One board member, Constance Pryor, said she wanted the board to vote on Layfield's removal- a move that the rest of the board determined was an improper procedure. The board then voted on a motion of no confidence in Layfield. It did not pass with a vote of five to four.
The school district's public relations specialist David Maull tells WRDE that
A motion of no confidence is a symbolic gesture, showing that four board members do not have confidence in Layfield.
No more meetings on the matter are currently scheduled and it is expected that Layfield will keep his position as board president.