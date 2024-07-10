GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Indian River School District Community Education Program is preparing for its second year of operations following its revival post-COVID-19.
"We are very excited to have the Community Education Program up and running again," said Program Coordinator Matthew Schifano. "We had a successful program last year and are looking forward to offering numerous additional educational and recreational classes for community members in 2024-2025."
The program's upcoming sessions will cater to both adults and youth, including courses in budget management, healthcare resources, and English as a Second Language for adults. New additions this fall will include yoga, aerobics, and dance fitness. For youth, the program plans sports clinics in flag football, volleyball, field hockey, lacrosse, wrestling, basketball, and a safe babysitting course.
Course offerings will be unveiled in August, with registration available online at irsd.net/community/adult-community-education. Additionally, IRSD parents will receive automated calls highlighting the upcoming fall courses.
For more details about the Community Education Program, contact Matthew Schifano at (302) 436-1000 or matthew.schifano@irsd.k12.de.us.