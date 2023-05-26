GEORGETOWN, Del. - Following multiple staff members at Sussex Central being placed on administrative leave on Monday, the Indian River School District said that doing so is a normal procedure for a variety of instances.
"It is a regular practice of the Indian River School District to place employees on paid leave in many circumstances, including when there is an allegation, investigation, complaint, threat against the employee, or other instance warranting paid leave," said a statement released late Friday morning. "When an employee is placed on paid leave, this should never be construed as expressing or implying that an employee will face employment action or that an employee may have engaged in any wrongful conduct of any severity."
Though speculation about the situation has been brewing on social media from people who live throughout the county, the district said previously it could not discuss details about the ongoing investigation due to state and federal laws that protect the privacy rights of employees. It concluded Friday that it will not provide further comment on the situation.