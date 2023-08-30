SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District says it has about 33 job openings despite the school year starting next week.
"Probably our greatest need right now is for some of our student support positions like speech-language pathologists, school psychologists, clinical mental health counselors," David Maull, Indian River School District Public Information Officer, said.
The school district also needs bilingual teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries.
Abbee Tribbitt has been a fourth-grade Spanish immersion teacher at John M. Clayton Elementary School for the last three years. Her motivation is to be able to teach kids who have the desire to learn another language.
"I feel so accomplished when my non-Spanish speakers communicate with my Spanish speakers, and they can develop relationships and connections in my classroom, whereas outside of my walls, they might have a language barrier, and that just all kind of fades away here," Tribbitt, who was the school's 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, said.
The school district stresses the importance of providing bilingual services in different areas.
"It is critical that we have bilingual staff members pretty much at all levels ... teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries. It really is critical, and it just helps us provide a quality educational experience for all of our students," Maull said.
Even though the school district hopes to fill all the teacher positions by the beginning of the school year, they have a plan if they can't reach that goal.
"We're going to have to use long-term substitutes in those classrooms," Maull added, "Obviously, that's not an optimal situation because ... the kids will have a different teacher eventually, and that's not really a good situation."
Maull said getting retired teachers who live in the area to substitute will help them if that's the situation.
For anyone considering joining the district, Tribbitt has a message. "If you have the ability to do it and you feel a need to help anybody, to help people, to help your community, it's a great place to work. It's a great place to start your career."
The school district also needs bus drivers, bus aides, and more.
