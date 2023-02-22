SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District is seeking new members to join its Community Advisory Board.
According to Indian River School District this advisory board is in accordance with a 2019 consent order that focuses on building capacity to meet the needs of all students in their home schools. The advisory board is addressing matters that included academic and behavioral interventions for all district students and inclusive practices.
The Community Advisory Board consists of various community stakeholders. Members of the Community Advisory Board meet on a schedule determined by school district representatives in consult with the court-appointed Special Master.
Anyone who is interested in serving on the Community Advisory Board should contact Director of Special Education Judith Brittingham at judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us or fill out an application at this link: https://forms.gle/BA7mBv9iVKkMdGe99.